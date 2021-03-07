Sign up
Photo 538
Very old Black Wallnut tree
One of the old trees that survived the large wind storm we had last summer. The stump next to it is one that did not make it. The trees are 150+ years old.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1134
photos
28
followers
44
following
Tags
tree
,
walnut
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
My goodness! What a lovely gnarly old tree.
March 7th, 2021
