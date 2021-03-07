Previous
Very old Black Wallnut tree by larrysphotos
Very old Black Wallnut tree

One of the old trees that survived the large wind storm we had last summer. The stump next to it is one that did not make it. The trees are 150+ years old.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
My goodness! What a lovely gnarly old tree.
March 7th, 2021  
