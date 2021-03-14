Previous
Water flowing in the creek by larrysphotos
Photo 545

Water flowing in the creek

The creek where I walk is running, the sound of the water going over the rock is so nice. I stopped for a while to enjoy.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Kerri Michaels ace
cool
March 14th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wonderful!
March 14th, 2021  
