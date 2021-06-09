Previous
Clouds dancing by larrysphotos
Photo 632

Clouds dancing

No rain in the forecast, just white fluffy clouds drifting along. It is 93°F (33.8°C) today.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Amazing cloud capture!
June 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What's your humidity level?
June 9th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam 43% "Feels like 97" According to the weather app.
June 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Yeah, you're feeling every bit of your temp and then some. Are you sure you're not in SC? LOL!
June 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Lovely. We’re complaining about the heat at 28C.
June 9th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@larrysphotos 63 percent right now for us. It's just worse after it rains and we just had a big thunderstorm pass through.
June 9th, 2021  
