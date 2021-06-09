Sign up
Photo 632
Clouds dancing
No rain in the forecast, just white fluffy clouds drifting along. It is 93°F (33.8°C) today.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1343
photos
23
followers
39
following
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
38
670
630
671
631
672
632
673
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2021 4:07pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Amazing cloud capture!
June 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What's your humidity level?
June 9th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
43% "Feels like 97" According to the weather app.
June 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Yeah, you're feeling every bit of your temp and then some. Are you sure you're not in SC? LOL!
June 9th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Lovely. We’re complaining about the heat at 28C.
June 9th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@larrysphotos
63 percent right now for us. It's just worse after it rains and we just had a big thunderstorm pass through.
June 9th, 2021
