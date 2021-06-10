Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 633
Hot afternoon sky
We are in for a heat and humidity wave no rain predicted for the next 10 days.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th June 2021 4:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
clouds
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I wish you rain! Such a beautiful shade of blue in your sky.
June 10th, 2021
