Photo 634
White rose bush
White rose bush has come back strong this year. Sweet smell fills the air.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1347
photos
23
followers
39
following
173% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
10th June 2021 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I would love to smell one. They're are lovely!
June 12th, 2021
