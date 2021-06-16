Sign up
Photo 639
Flower a 6 15 21
This gerbera color is so vibrant. Try in black.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th June 2021 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Brilliant color!
June 16th, 2021
