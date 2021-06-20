Sign up
Photo 643
What is the backstory
Always wonder what hopes and dreams went to building this kind of structure. What happened that folks just walked away?
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
building
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Sweet old abandoned places like this make me wonder the same things.
June 21st, 2021
