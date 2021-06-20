Previous
What is the backstory by larrysphotos
Photo 643

What is the backstory

Always wonder what hopes and dreams went to building this kind of structure. What happened that folks just walked away?
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Sweet old abandoned places like this make me wonder the same things.
June 21st, 2021  
