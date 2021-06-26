Sign up
Photo 649
Clover
Clover bloom in the grass.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
1
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1383
photos
24
followers
43
following
177% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th June 2021 1:40pm
Tags
flower
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful macro!
June 27th, 2021
