Inside look hosta bloom watercolor processing by larrysphotos
Photo 655

Inside look hosta bloom watercolor processing

This is a photo that I posted a few days ago that is processed to have a watercolor look. Over the weekend we went to an art fair and one booth had a photographer that had changed all the photos to have the watercolor look. So I am giving it a try.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
