Photo 663
Glass wing butterfly
Glass wing butterfly at the botanical garden.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Album
Other photos
Tags
butterfly
