Previous
Next
Summer afternoon sky by larrysphotos
Photo 670

Summer afternoon sky

Kicking back after a day of yardwork and enjoying the beautiful Midwest sky and maybe a nap.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
183% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Pretty cloud! Enjoy a nice nap.
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise