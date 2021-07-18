Sign up
Photo 671
Trumpet vine flower
They hang down then point up.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
flower
,
vine
