Photo 674
Kids interactive area
Children are invited to move the wood around and create as their imagination guides them.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
children
,
interactive
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a wonderful and unique activity! Imagination seems to be lacking in the younger generation these days.
July 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
