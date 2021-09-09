Previous
Next
Pansy geranium by larrysphotos
Photo 724

Pansy geranium

Great color and pattern. Try in black.
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
198% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Striking colours. Very pretty.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise