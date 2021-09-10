Sign up
Photo 725
New color old plant
Since I planted it in the spring it has always been the red-orange color. Today the yellow popped out.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1556
photos
23
followers
43
following
Tags
flower
,
color
