Photo 728
2021 crabapple crop
Photo from the other day with processing changes to create a different look.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
abstract
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great job!
September 13th, 2021
