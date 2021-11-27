Sign up
Photo 803
Froggy the door stop
Keeps watch over the bedroom door.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
1
Other photos
ILCE-6000
26th November 2021 3:52pm
Tags
frog
,
doorstop
