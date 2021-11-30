Sign up
Photo 806
Detail of the seat cushion
The seat cushion detail for antique rocking chair. No idea how old it is.
30th November 2021
30th Nov 21
1
0
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
1734
photos
26
followers
44
following
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
803
844
845
804
805
846
847
806
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
30th November 2021 8:06pm
Tags
chair
,
rocker
Mags
ace
Great texture!
December 1st, 2021
