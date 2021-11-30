Previous
Next
Detail of the seat cushion by larrysphotos
Photo 806

Detail of the seat cushion

The seat cushion detail for antique rocking chair. No idea how old it is.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
220% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great texture!
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise