Photo 940
Shapes and colorl in glass
One of the exhibits has bottles hung as chandeliers. I found the colors and shapes of the bottles compelling.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
0
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2023
photos
27
followers
47
following
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
7th April 2022 10:26am
Tags
glass
,
colors
