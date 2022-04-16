Previous
Water falling on stone by larrysphotos
Photo 943

Water falling on stone

Part of the show in the conservatory, water falling onto the stones.
16th April 2022

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags
A soothing shot for sure.
April 16th, 2022  
