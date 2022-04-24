Previous
Blowing in the wind

Spent a good part of yesterday evening in the basement, we had tornadoes that touched down nearby, flooding in spots around town. This morning I called the power company to come out and remove this branch, which they just did.
Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
