Photo 951
Blowing in the wind
Spent a good part of yesterday evening in the basement, we had tornadoes that touched down nearby, flooding in spots around town. This morning I called the power company to come out and remove this branch, which they just did.
24th April 2022
24th Apr 22
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
branch
,
storm
