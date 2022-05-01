Previous
Troll under the bridge by larrysphotos
Photo 958

Troll under the bridge

While walking came across this bridge crossing a stream, just wondering if a troll lives under it.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Lesley ace
I’m a troll, fol de rol. It certainly looks a bit rickety.
May 1st, 2022  
