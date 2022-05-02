Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 959
Windy day fun
Came upon some children Kite flying at the local park. Try in black.
2nd May 2022
2nd May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
2064
photos
27
followers
49
following
262% complete
View this month »
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
Latest from all albums
997
957
105
998
999
958
1000
959
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st May 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kite
Mags
ace
Nothing like flying a kite and watching the wind take it up. Beautiful shot!
May 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close