Photo 962
Dandelion Bloom
Starting to appear in the lawn. Time to weed and feed to try to control them.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
A lovely little bloom! Please tag it nomowmay-22.
May 6th, 2022
