Previous
Next
Dinning under the bird feeder by larrysphotos
Photo 983

Dinning under the bird feeder

Not afraid of me at all. Eating under the bird feeder I was within 3 feet when it finally hopped about 6 feet then stopped.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
269% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a wonderful capture!
May 27th, 2022  
Milanie ace
He's not really a bit afraid
May 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise