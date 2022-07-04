Previous
White flower by larrysphotos
Photo 1022

White flower

Small delicate white flowers (maybe larkspur) in the garden.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
The are so delicate and lovely!
July 5th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 5th, 2022  
