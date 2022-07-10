Previous
Cloud scape by larrysphotos
Photo 1028

Cloud scape

Always looking up at the ever-changing sky.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful sky!
July 10th, 2022  
