Photo 1029
Hosta flower colored pencil 7 2022
Processed in photoshop elements. BOB
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
art
Mags
ace
Very cool effect. Looks like it was really drawn.
July 12th, 2022
