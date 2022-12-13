Sign up
Photo 1184
ISU water tower
Part of the train layout at the botanical gardens.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
train
,
watertower
Mags
ace
Oh lovely! And the arborvitae in the background is just beautiful.
December 13th, 2022
