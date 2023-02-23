Previous
Ice crystals in the trees by larrysphotos
Photo 1256

Ice crystals in the trees

Up close to ice crystals in the tree. BOB
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
February 23rd, 2023  
