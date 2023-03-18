Sign up
Photo 1279
Yellow daisy artistic posterize filter
It is below zero today so using photoshop elements to create artistic photos. BOB
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2762
photos
32
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
SM-A505U
Taken
16th March 2023 4:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
abstract
,
art
,
artistic
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
Lovely
March 18th, 2023
