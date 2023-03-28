Previous
Next
Reflections by larrysphotos
Photo 1289

Reflections

Reflections in a small pond, waiting for the frogs and fish to defrost and start the cycle of life once again. BOB
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
353% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Good on black
March 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Sweet reflections!
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise