Photo 1293
First sign of spring
We had rain yesterday that finally melted the snow and we can see the tulips have started to grow. We also had Tornadoes in parts of the state and thunderstorms with hail and strong winds.
1st April 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
leaves
tulip
Christine Sztukowski
They are very determined
April 1st, 2023
