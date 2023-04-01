Previous
First sign of spring by larrysphotos
Photo 1293

First sign of spring

We had rain yesterday that finally melted the snow and we can see the tulips have started to grow. We also had Tornadoes in parts of the state and thunderstorms with hail and strong winds.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Christine Sztukowski
They are very determined
April 1st, 2023  
