Previous
Next
Rock by larrysphotos
Photo 1304

Rock

Mother nature's patterns and colors are always a wonder. I see a mouth and eye. Try in black
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
357% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice white stripe! Love the tones in these stones!
April 12th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Everybody must get stoned. 😊
April 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos LOL!
April 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise