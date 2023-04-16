Sign up
Photo 1308
April snowstorm a
April 16 and we have had snow, cold and wind all day. You can see a little bit of snow is sticking near my garden hose. Three days ago it was 80°.
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
2829
photos
34
followers
59
following
Tags
snow
,
snowstorm
