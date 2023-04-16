Previous
April snowstorm a by larrysphotos
Photo 1308

April snowstorm a

April 16 and we have had snow, cold and wind all day. You can see a little bit of snow is sticking near my garden hose. Three days ago it was 80°.
16th April 2023

Larry Steager

Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
