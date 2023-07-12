Sign up
Previous
Photo 1395
Summer sunset
Later as the sun was closer to setting. We did get lots of rain over night as the clouds rolled in. Try in black.
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
2
2
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
382% complete
View this month »
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
Mags
ace
Glorious shot!
July 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Very dramatic fav
July 12th, 2023
