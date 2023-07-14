Sign up
Photo 1397
Peeping sunflower
My neighbor's sunflowers have grown enough to peek over the fence. Happy summer flowers.
14th July 2023
14th Jul 23
2
0
Larry Steager
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
flower
Mags
ace
Great POV! LOL! What a lovely sight peeping over the fence.
July 14th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thanks, Mags.
July 14th, 2023
