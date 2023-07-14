Previous
Peeping sunflower by larrysphotos
Photo 1397

Peeping sunflower

My neighbor's sunflowers have grown enough to peek over the fence. Happy summer flowers.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Mags ace
Great POV! LOL! What a lovely sight peeping over the fence.
July 14th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thanks, Mags.
July 14th, 2023  
