Cloudscape 7 16 23 by larrysphotos
Cloudscape 7 16 23

The ever-changing panorama of the sky and clouds are so beautiful.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 16th, 2023  
Mags
Love the pink and purple and blue!
July 16th, 2023  
