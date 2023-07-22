Previous
Summer rose bloom artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1405

Summer rose bloom artistic

Processed in photoshop elements.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
384% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Love the tone and antique edit fav
July 22nd, 2023  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
July 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Mags, thank you very much.
July 22nd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much.
July 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise