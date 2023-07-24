Previous
Pallidwinged Grasshopper by larrysphotos
Photo 1407

Pallidwinged Grasshopper

Made itself at home on my front porch.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice close-up
July 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool capture!
July 24th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Wow - he really is camouflaged
July 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 24th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 24th, 2023  
