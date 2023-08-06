Sign up
Previous
Photo 1420
Rain drops
We have had rain on and off all day. Yeh!!!!
Sure, did need it.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
1
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
3059
photos
34
followers
59
following
389% complete
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
1419
1420
1458
1417
1459
1418
1460
1419
1461
1420
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Other photos
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th August 2023 4:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaf
,
rain
,
drops
wendy frost
ace
Good to hear everything had a good watering when they needed it most.
August 6th, 2023
