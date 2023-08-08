Sign up
Photo 1422
Sunny day cloudscape
Lazy sunny summer afternoon watching the clouds drift along. BOB
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
Mags
ace
A fluffy puffy one!
August 8th, 2023
