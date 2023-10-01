Previous
Slinky cloud by larrysphotos
Photo 1476

Slinky cloud

Another very hot day in the Midwest, this cloud just looked like a slinky slowly moving across the sky.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool! It does look like a slinky.
October 1st, 2023  
