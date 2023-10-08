Previous
Moonflower vine by larrysphotos
Moonflower vine

Fall vines are starting to bloom.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Mags
Lovely white blossom.
October 8th, 2023  
Larry Steager
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
October 8th, 2023  
John Falconer
Nice shot
October 8th, 2023  
