Photo 1497
Fall color
The trees around the lake are full of fall color.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
tree
,
sky
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
October 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous color!
October 22nd, 2023
