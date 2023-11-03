Previous
Trail side tangled wooded area by larrysphotos
Photo 1509

Trail side tangled wooded area

Walking on the trail covered in dry leaves, all the crunching there is no way to sneak up on anything. BOB
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
*lynn ace
perfect title
November 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
LOL! No, you sure can't sneak up on anything with fallen leaves underfoot. Will hears the squirrels and the deer in the woods tramping through the leaves. =)
November 3rd, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you Mags
November 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
