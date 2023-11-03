Sign up
Photo 1509
Trail side tangled wooded area
Walking on the trail covered in dry leaves, all the crunching there is no way to sneak up on anything. BOB
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
leaves
,
trees
*lynn
ace
perfect title
November 3rd, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! No, you sure can't sneak up on anything with fallen leaves underfoot. Will hears the squirrels and the deer in the woods tramping through the leaves. =)
November 3rd, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
Thank you Mags
November 3rd, 2023
