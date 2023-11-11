Previous
Red hedge by larrysphotos
Photo 1517

Red hedge

Burning bush hedge along the walkway.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Larry Steager

Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Lesley ace
Wow, a blast of colour!
November 11th, 2023  
Dave ace
Great pov!
November 11th, 2023  
