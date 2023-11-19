Sign up
Photo 1525
Cairn
Some people erect cairns for spiritual purposes, to honor a deity, or to symbolize balance, tranquility, wellness, or peace and as trail markers. This one is in a neighbor's front yard.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Larry Steager
@larrysphotos
Retired widower and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I...
Tags
rocks
cairn
Christine Sztukowski
Nicely composed
November 19th, 2023
Dawn
Nicely done
November 19th, 2023
Larry Steager
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you very much, Christine
November 19th, 2023
