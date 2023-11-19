Previous
Cairn

Some people erect cairns for spiritual purposes, to honor a deity, or to symbolize balance, tranquility, wellness, or peace and as trail markers. This one is in a neighbor's front yard.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Larry Steager

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely composed
November 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nicely done
November 19th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you very much, Christine
November 19th, 2023  
