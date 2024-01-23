Sign up
Previous
Photo 1590
Building a new exhibit
The train at the garden where I volunteer has been removed and a new exhibit is going in. This will be open walls with plants and flowers.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
0
Larry Steager
ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me.
Tags
construction
,
conservatory
,
exhibit
Mags
ace
Nice! I hope we'll get to see it when it's finished.
January 23rd, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
@marlboromaam
You bet you will it will provide lots of photo opportunities and it is indoors!
January 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
January 23rd, 2024
