Building a new exhibit by larrysphotos
Photo 1590

Building a new exhibit

The train at the garden where I volunteer has been removed and a new exhibit is going in. This will be open walls with plants and flowers.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

Larry Steager

@larrysphotos
Nice! I hope we'll get to see it when it's finished.
January 23rd, 2024  
@marlboromaam You bet you will it will provide lots of photo opportunities and it is indoors!
January 23rd, 2024  
Nice
January 23rd, 2024  
