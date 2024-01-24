Previous
Winter tree artistic by larrysphotos
Photo 1591

Winter tree artistic

Cold dark mood for the last part of January that has been cold windy and very very cold. Try in black. Filtered in photoshop elements ocean ripple.
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Larry Steager

ace
@larrysphotos
Retired and volunteer at a local botanical garden. Photography is a way to stay connected to nature and the beautiful world around me. I started...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I like this!
January 24th, 2024  
Larry Steager ace
@marlboromaam Thank you very much Mags.
January 24th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So moody
January 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise